Today

Kenneth A. Asmus, 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Wilton.

M. Iola Coss, 11 a.m., Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine.

Denis Reid, 11 a.m., Columbus City Cemetery.

Patricia A. VanAcker, 1 p.m., Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.

Tomorrow

Phyllis E. Gordy, 3 p.m., at her home.

