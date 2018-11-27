Aug. 10, 1932 — Nov. 25, 2018
DURANT, IA — G. Calvin Hemmen, 86, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty.
Cal was born in Iowa Falls, Iowa, on Aug. 10, 1932, to Peter and Edna (Poppen) Hemmen.
He graduated from Aplington High School in 1952. Cal married Marlys J. Harken on May 27, 1952, in Parkersburg, Iowa. He owned and operated Hemmen Ag Services in Wilton and Walcott, Iowa. After retiring, he drove truck for Florilli Trucking and River Valley Coop. Marlys preceded him in death on Aug. 29, 2013.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. He enjoyed fishing, watching sports, caring for his yard and spending time with his family.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, from 5-7 p.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.
Private family services will be held.
Interment will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery, Aplington, Iowa.
Cal is survived by his daughters, Charlene (Lynn) Henderson of Durant, Teresa (Patrick) Flack of Savage, MN and Sheila (Craig) Smith of Eldridge, Iowa, 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, daughter, Cynthia, and sons, Gregory and Dallas, and his brother, Edward.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Iowa City Hospice in his memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.