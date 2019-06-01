October 22, 1919-May 30, 2019
WEST LIBERTY - G. Richard ‘Rich' Shield, 99, of West Liberty passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Simpson Memorial Home.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Casket bearers will be his grandchildren. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Spangler Chapel United Methodist Church or West Liberty Ambulance. On line condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Rich was born on October 22, 1919, in Muscatine, the son of Lloyd and Eunice Bowser Shield. He married Anna Mae Herlein on November 25, 1942, in Muscatine. She preceded him in death on June 1, 2017.
He was a lifelong farmer and cared for cows for many years. He liked to talk and made a friend with anybody. He was a member of the Spangler United Methodist Church.
Those left to honor his memory include his sons, Steven D. Shield and wife, Cyndi, and David W. Shield and wife, Lisa, all of West Liberty, and Daniel E. Shield of Atalissa; eight grandchildren, Travis Shield, Jesse Shield, Caleb Shield, Chad Shield, Stephanie Wainwright, Merrick Shield, Connie Seemuth, and Damian Bardell; 13 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ruth O. Havemann of Muscatine.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two sons, Robert Allen and James Richard Shield; two brothers, George and Walter; and two sisters, Geraldine "Gerri" Kochneff and Beverly Thomas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.