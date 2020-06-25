November 25, 1938-June 23, 2020
MUSCATINE — Garry Lee, 81, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Lutheran Living.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Letts Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The Reverend Chris Weber will officiate. Memorials may be made to Ss. Mary's and Mathias Church, Ss. Mary's and Mathias School, or UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Garry was born on November 25, 1938, in Muscatine, the son of William Ward and Mable Fry Lee. He married Judy Chaudoin on March 4, 1967, at St. Mathias Church in Muscatine.
Garry served in the United States Air Force for 20 years before retiring. He then worked for the city of Muscatine performing housing maintenance for over 17 years. Garry enjoyed collecting H.O. trains. He loved his grandchildren and his many dogs.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Judy of Muscatine; two daughters, Sandra Place and her husband, Mark, of Navarre, Florida, and Suzanne Ozsalar of Muscatine; three grandchildren, Mallory Place, Tanner Place and Leigh Ozsalar; one sister, Shirley Page of California; sisters-in-law, Betty Lee, Sheila Chaudoin and Mary Wagner and her husband, John; and many nieces and nephews.
Garry was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Kevin in 1976; three brothers, Dale, Lloyd and William; one sister, Wanda Salemink; and two brothers-in-law, Jeff Page and Dick Salemink.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.