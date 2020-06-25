× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 25, 1938-June 23, 2020

MUSCATINE — Garry Lee, 81, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Lutheran Living.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Letts Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The Reverend Chris Weber will officiate. Memorials may be made to Ss. Mary's and Mathias Church, Ss. Mary's and Mathias School, or UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Garry was born on November 25, 1938, in Muscatine, the son of William Ward and Mable Fry Lee. He married Judy Chaudoin on March 4, 1967, at St. Mathias Church in Muscatine.

Garry served in the United States Air Force for 20 years before retiring. He then worked for the city of Muscatine performing housing maintenance for over 17 years. Garry enjoyed collecting H.O. trains. He loved his grandchildren and his many dogs.