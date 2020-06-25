Garry Lee
November 25, 1938-June 23, 2020

MUSCATINE — Garry Lee, 81, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Lutheran Living.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Letts Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The Reverend Chris Weber will officiate. Memorials may be made to Ss. Mary's and Mathias Church, Ss. Mary's and Mathias School, or UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Garry was born on November 25, 1938, in Muscatine, the son of William Ward and Mable Fry Lee. He married Judy Chaudoin on March 4, 1967, at St. Mathias Church in Muscatine.

Garry served in the United States Air Force for 20 years before retiring. He then worked for the city of Muscatine performing housing maintenance for over 17 years. Garry enjoyed collecting H.O. trains. He loved his grandchildren and his many dogs.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Judy of Muscatine; two daughters, Sandra Place and her husband, Mark, of Navarre, Florida, and Suzanne Ozsalar of Muscatine; three grandchildren, Mallory Place, Tanner Place and Leigh Ozsalar; one sister, Shirley Page of California; sisters-in-law, Betty Lee, Sheila Chaudoin and Mary Wagner and her husband, John; and many nieces and nephews.

Garry was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Kevin in 1976; three brothers, Dale, Lloyd and William; one sister, Wanda Salemink; and two brothers-in-law, Jeff Page and Dick Salemink.

