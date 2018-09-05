November 30, 1949-September 3, 2018
MUSCATINE — Gary C. Todd, 68, of Muscatine died Monday, September 3, 2018, at Colonial Manor Care Center in Columbus Junction.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am Friday, September 7, 2018, at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm Thursday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Gary’s family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Gary Cecil Todd was born November 30, 1949, in Wichita Falls, Texas, the son of Abbie Cecil and Wanda Stubblefield Todd. He married Nancy Jo Eckrich Givens on August 31, 1973, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Gary was the true sense of the word "oilman." He worked 40 years for large oil companies and for himself in the countries of Venezuela, Scotland, Holland, Italy, Iran, Dubai and Saudi Araba. Upon retiring from Saudi Aramco in 2005, he worked five years as a drilling engineer contractor for Devon Oil Company in Wyoming, New Mexico and Oklahoma. Because of his extensive oilfield knowledge and expertise, he was awarded an honorary petroleum engineering degree from LSU. Everyone knew that Gary was their man when they needed to reopen abandoned wells of natural gas or to get that rig up and pumping; he could do it all and did it all! He worked hard, and played with just as much energy, enjoying the game of golf, boating, yachting, fishing, scuba diving, and snow skiing. He also enjoyed card playing and entertaining family and friends.
His family includes his wife, Nancy; their son, Justin Todd and his wife, Amy Ables; step-granddaughter, Shannon Hobt; sister, Vickie Thompson and her wife, Peggy; niece, Megan Thompson, great-nephew, Tristan; mother-in-law, June Eckrich; brother-in-law, Steve Eckrich; nephew, Joseph Eckrich and numerous friends from all over the world.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Bradley J. Todd; and a very special nephew, Jason Eckrich.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.