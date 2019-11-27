November 19, 1970-November 22, 2019
NICHOLS - Gary Dean Terry, Jr., aka Deano, of Nichols, Iowa, passed from this world on November 22, 2019. Born to Gary Terry Sr. and Dorothy Volkl Sturmer on November 19, 1970, in Iowa City, Iowa. Deano was a joyful gift filled with wit and a smile that brightened anyone in his presence.
He LOVED fishing, the outdoors, his dogs, and riding 4-wheelers with a beer in his hand. His life was a traveled road and his family and friends will miss his bonfires, his fried fish, and his laughter. His proudest accomplishment was the beautiful woodworking job he did in his mother's log home; the expert craftsmanship and detail was a work of love for the craft.
Deano is survived by his parents and numerous loving family members. His passing leaves a hole in their hearts. Private cremation services are planned.
Rest in peace, Deano, and know that you were truly, truly loved. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com.
