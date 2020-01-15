{{featured_button_text}}

October 11, 1936-January 10, 2020

TIPTON - Gary Eugene Eichhorn, 83, of Tipton, Iowa, entered eternity on Friday, January 10, 2020, while he went to sleep after attending a day at the cattle show in Denver, Colorado. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Tipton United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton. A memorial fund in his memory has been established for a Gary Eichhorn Memorial Cattle Award or the Tipton United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.

Gary, son of Stanley and Lillian Nowachek Eichhorn, was born on October 11, 1936, in Anamosa, Iowa. Gary graduated from Tipton High School with the Class of 1954. On September 7, 1958, Gary was united in marriage to Retha Ilene Miller in Mechanicsville, Iowa. Gary was a farmer and a feed salesman all of his life. He raised Angus cattle and was an active member of the American Angus Association, Iowa Angus Association, Iowa Cattleman's Association, Southeast Iowa Angus Association, Eastern Iowa Angus Association and served on the Beef Advisory Board at Kirkwood Community College. He was a faithful member of the Tipton United Methodist Church for many years.

Gary is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Teri and Al Baird of Tipton, Iowa; his sister and brother-in-law, Janis and Jack Troop of Green Valley, Arizona; grandchildren, Angela (Sean) Driscoll of Stanwood, Iowa, and Tyler (Kendra) Baird of Lone Tree, Iowa; and great-grandchildren, Jaclynne, Kaylee and Landon Driscoll. Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Retha; his son, Scott Eichhorn; and his parents, Stanley and Lillian Eichhorn.

To send flowers to the family of Gary Eichhorn, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th Street
Tipton, IA 52772
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
10:30AM
United Methodist Church
607 Lynn Street
Tipton, IA 52772
Jan 18
Committal
Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:00PM
Tipton Masonic Cemetery
Cedar Valley Road
Tipton, IA 52772
