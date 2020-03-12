April 29, 1946-March 8, 2020

MUSCATINE — Gary L. Clodfielder, 73, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home. Graveside service will be on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery. Following the committal services, a celebration of life will be held at the Muscatine American Legion from noon to 2 p.m. A memorial has been established for the family in Gary's name. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services is caring for Gary's family and the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at sandhfuneralservice.com.

Gary Lee Clodfielder was born on April 29, 1946, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of George Henry and Lena Mae (Hindbaugh) Clodfielder. Gary proudly served in the United States Army during Vietnam from 1964-1967. On March 24, 1968, Gary was united in marriage to Norma Jean Gufford in Muscatine. He retired from G.P.C after several years of employment. Gary was a member of the Oak Hills Gun Club in Blue Grass and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Gary will be deeply missed by his wife, Norma of Muscatine; two daughters, Lisa Dismang and Mandy (Rico) Castillo, all of Muscatine; four grandchildren, Marissa, Jacob, Berkley and Brinley; and one sister, Linda Brierly of Moscow, Iowa.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, George Brierly.

