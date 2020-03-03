December 17, 1943-March 1, 2020

WILTON — Gary L. Lilienthal, 76, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Wilton Retirement Community.

Gary was born in Davenport on December 17, 1943, to Allen and Erna (Bockwoldt) Lilienthal. He married Sandy Statler on April 6, 1968 in Tipton, Iowa.

Gary farmed in Cedar and Scott counties and later drove truck, retiring in 2009.

He proudly served his country in the Iowa National Guard for six years. He was a member of the Wilton Masonic Lodge #167 AF&AM, Scottish Rite and Purity Chapter of OES. He was a pilot and enjoyed flying, talking about planes and attending air shows. He enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards, and was an avid Hawkeyes and Cubs fan.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be held in the Durant Cemetery at a later date.