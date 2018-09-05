Subscribe for 17¢ / day

September 2, 2018

MUSCATINE — Gary Lee Simester, 76, of Muscatine, died on Sunday, September 2, 2018, at his brother's home in Durant.

Graveside inurnment will be held on Friday, September 7, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton.

Gary is survived by his brother, Terry (Vicki) Simester of Durant, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Tami Simester; and his brother, Tim Simester.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Church in Muscatine in his memory.

