May 28, 1938-August 6, 2019
MUSCATINE - Gene Mullins, 81, of Muscatine passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church in memory of Gene. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Gene's family and arrangements.
Gene Luther Mullins was born on May 28, 1938, in Braidwood, Illinois, the son of Patrick and Mildred (Turek) Mullins. He was a graduate of Reed-Custer High School in Braidwood and received his Associate's Degree from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. On March 29, 1958, Gene was united in marriage to Mary Jo Begler in Braidwood. He was a manager at Thatcher Plastics. Gene was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed gardening, yard work, going to Jekyll Island, Georgia, and spending time with his family.
Gene will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary Jo of Muscatine; children, Gene (Linda) Mullins Jr. of McDonough, Georgia, Patrick Howard of Muscatine and Lisa (David) Fick of Muscatine; five grandchildren, J.T. Mullins, Matthew Mullins, Meghan Fick, Joshua Fick and Ryan Fick; and two great-grandchildren, Penny Mullins and Oliver Mullins.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Linda Baran.
