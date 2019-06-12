George R. Crosley Jr.

August 18, 1916-June 9, 2019
EL DORADO — George Robert Crosley Jr., 102, of El Dorado, Ark., passed away, Sunday, June 9, 2019, at his residence. He was born August 18, 1916, to George Robert Crosley Sr. and Winnie Davis Butler Crosley in El Dorado.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in World War II, and before his retirement he worked as maintenance supervisor at Monsanto Chemical. George was a member of the First Baptist Church in El Dorado, where he served as deacon and attended the Fellowship Sunday school class. He was also a member of the VFW.
Preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Jane Wright of El Dorado.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Mary Jo Crosley of El Dorado; son, Robert Davis Crosley (Kathy) of Muscatine, Iowa; daughter, Georgene Jones of Baton Rouge, La.; grandchildren, Andrea Crosley, Megan Romer, Kristan Brown, Owen Jones, and Genevieve Jones; great-grandchildren, Addie Brown, Ethan Brown, Becca Romer, and Taylor Romer; nephew, Nathan Wisinger; and special friends, Nancy Ogden Baber and Andria Gleghorn.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Young's Chapel with Rev. Jonathan Kelley and Rev. Brian Trostle officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery under the direction of Young's funeral directors.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 W. Main, El Dorado, AR 71730.
An online guest registry will be available at www.youngsfuneralhome.com.
