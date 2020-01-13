{{featured_button_text}}
George William Brierly

February 24, 1941-January 11, 2020

MOSCOW, Iowa -- George William Brierly, 78, of Moscow, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at his home in Moscow.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine, formerly the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Illinois City Cemetery. Following the committal services at the cemetery, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Community Room. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Wilton Fire Department or Genesis Hospice in memory of George. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com

George William Brierly was born on February 24, 1941, in Rock Island, Illinois, the son of George H. and Letha A. (Beverlin) Brierly. On May 28, 1960, George was united in marriage to Linda Clodfielder in Muscatine. George worked for Stockton Quality Foundry, Gerdau Ameristeel and he also owned and operated Brierly's Backhoe and Hauling. He enjoyed working, gardening, yardwork, watching NASCAR and stock car racing.

George will be deeply missed by his wife, Linda of Moscow; his children, Robin (Phil) Harris of Wilton, Jeffery Brierly of Moscow, Corrina (Jeff) Anderson of Muscatine and Michele (Dennis) Janus of Moscow; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

George was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Letha Jones and one brother, Johnny Wayne Brierly.

