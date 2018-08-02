Geraldine "Gerrie" T. Kaalberg

May 29, 1929-July 31, 2018
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — Geraldine "Gerrie" Teresa Kaalberg, 89, passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at the Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty.
Funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 3, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in West Liberty with a luncheon to be held immediately following. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church where a Christian Wake Service will be held at 7 p.m. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Nichols. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Iowa City Hospice.
Geraldine was born May 29, 1929, in Malmo, Nebraska, the daughter of Bernard and Nettie (Ruess) Wolters. She was a graduate of West Liberty High School in 1946. In her early years, she had worked as a telephone operator in Iowa City and the West Liberty Bank. After the children were grown, she worked at J.C. Penney, as a school cook, West Liberty Library and for many years as a correspondent for the Muscatine Journal.
On March 20, 1952, she was united in married to Robert Kaalberg at St. Joseph Church in West Liberty.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Altar and Rosary, West Liberty Women's Club, American Legion Auxiliary, dog club and Golden Girls, and served as a Cub Scout den mother and 4H leader. She enjoyed puzzles such as crossword, cryptogram and sudoku, knitting, embroidery, singing and music. Most of all she enjoyed her family.
Survivors include three daughters, Cathy Cox of West Liberty, Linda (Dave) White of Columbus Junction, and Paula (Pat) Cooney of Muscatine; sons, David Kaalberg of Nichols and Phil (Deb) Kaalberg of Muscatine; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret Wenger of Muscatine. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; daughter, Annette “Onie” Carter; brothers, Richard and George; and son-in-law, Dennis Cox.
Gerrie's family would like to extend a special thanks to the Simpson Memorial Home and Iowa City Hospice for their wonderful care they provided over the years.
