{{featured_button_text}}
080819-smith-gerry-Use

May 3, 1944-July 17, 2019

MUSCATINE - Gerry S. Smith passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Junction City, Kansas. He was born on May 3, 1944, to Verle and Roberta (Nott) Smith. He married Wilma (Iraman) Cameron and later divorced. He married Pamela (Lee) Smith on July 3, 1970.

He is survived by his wife, Pam; sons, Troy (wife Norma), Darren and Triston; daughter, Diahnca Quigley; daughter-in-law, Jessica Smith; 15 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Smith; daughter-in-law, Amy Bell-Smith; a grandson; and a great-grandson.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments