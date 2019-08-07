May 3, 1944-July 17, 2019
MUSCATINE - Gerry S. Smith passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Junction City, Kansas. He was born on May 3, 1944, to Verle and Roberta (Nott) Smith. He married Wilma (Iraman) Cameron and later divorced. He married Pamela (Lee) Smith on July 3, 1970.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; sons, Troy (wife Norma), Darren and Triston; daughter, Diahnca Quigley; daughter-in-law, Jessica Smith; 15 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Smith; daughter-in-law, Amy Bell-Smith; a grandson; and a great-grandson.
