December 12, 1922-June 26, 2019
MUSCATINE - Gladys R. Wilson, 96, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Lutheran Living. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the New Hope United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Memorials may be directed to the New Hope United Methodist Church, Salvation Army and the Muscatine Humane Society in Gladys' name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Gladys Rose Geirse was born on December 12, 1922, in Nichols, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Liddie R. (Balser) Geirse. On March 23, 1942, Gladys was united in marriage to James L. Merideth in Kahoka, Missouri. Following his passing, Gladys later married Lyle W. Wilson on October 23, 1955, in Davenport. She and her husband, Lyle, owned Wilson Chick Hatchery from 1948-1962 and later Wilson True Value Hardware from 1962-2011. Gladys was a faithful member of the New Hope United Methodist Church, who enjoyed her grandchildren, Brazilian craft, gardening, flowers and traveling.
Gladys will be deeply missed by her children, Kathy (Bill) Umlandt and Connie (Andy)-Kral, all of Muscatine, Nancy (Bob) Guyer of Iowa City and Jim Merideth of Muscatine; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands and one brother, Lloyd Geirse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.