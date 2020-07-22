× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Glean E. “Ike” McCleeary

August 13, 1929-July 20, 2020

MOLINE-Glean E. “Ike” McCleeary, 90, of Moline, Illinois, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at home.

Memorial services will be announced in the near future. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Milan American Legion Post #569 or Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Glean Eldred McCleeary was born August 13, 1929, in Letts, Iowa, the son of John “Howard” and Letha (Hankin) McCleeary. He married Deanna Soloman on May 17, 1959, in Columbus Junction, Iowa. She died in early 1999. He married Barbara Jameson on August 25, 2000, in Muscatine, Iowa.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was proud of his services and stayed active with the Korean War Vets and the Milan and Muscatine American Legions, where he served on the honor guard for over 50 years.

He worked for Grain Processing in Muscatine for 36 years, retiring in 1990. He then worked at the John Murdock Truck Stop in Muscatine for 1 ½ years. He loved old tractors and lawn mowers, collected Snoopy characters, and still has the sled from when he was seven years old.