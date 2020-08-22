Glean 'Ike' E. McCleeary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 13, 1929-July 20, 2020

MOLINE — Glean E. “Ike” McCleeary, 90, of Moline died Monday, July 20, 2020, at home.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home, 701 12th St., Moline. Visitation is one hour prior to services.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline. Burial will be in the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, with military honors. Memorials may be made to the Milan American Legion Post #569 or Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Glean Eldred McCleeary was born August 13, 1929, in Letts, Iowa, the son of John “Howard” and Letha (Hankin) McCleeary. He married Deanna Soloman on May 17, 1959, in Columbus Junction. She died in early 1999. He married Barbara Jameson on August 25, 2000, in Muscatine.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was proud of his services and stayed active with the Korean War Vets and the Milan and Muscatine American Legions, where he served on the honor guard for over 50 years.