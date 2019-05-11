February 10,1931-May 10, 2019
MUSCATINE - Glyn D. Hanks, 88, of Muscatine passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Muscatine Church of Christ. Interment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by the combined units of the V.F.W. Post 1565 and the American Legion Post #27. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Muscatine Church of Christ. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. The family requests that donations be made to Shults Lewis Child and Family Services at www.shultslewis.org and Midwest Bible Camp at www.midwestbiblecamp.org. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Glyn was born to Charlie and Mayme Hanks on February 10,1931, in Cyril, Oklahoma. He graduated from Coolidge High School, Coolidge, Arizona, in 1949 and enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War. He married Audrey Lattin on April 19, 1952, and they lived together in San Diego, Calif.; Mirana, Coolidge and Bisbee, Ariz.; and then Sioux City and Muscatine, Iowa.
Together they raised four children who remain as their legacy, Dawn (Bruce) Jones, Grand Rapids, Mich., Debra (Dave) Jones, Lakeside, Ariz., Laura (Steve) Kinyon, Muscatine, and N. Lincoln (Elizabeth) Hanks, Malibu, Calif. His children remember him as a loving father and a caring husband; he was a man of good humor who loved God, church, and congregational singing. He also leaves behind his cherished 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and one sister.
Glyn served as elder in the Sioux City Church of Christ and then the Muscatine Church of Christ, where he was a faithful member for 45 years. He was also well known as a great and charismatic congregational song leader.
He worked in many jobs and careers as a pipefitter, ranch hand, postal worker, insurance salesman, Realtor, and he was a long-time major partner in Muscatine Gutters and Downspout, Inc. a company that has served Muscatine and the surrounding area for over 40 years.
As an active contributor in his community, he was a member of Kiwanis Club, Toastmasters, and as a bass singer he was a member of the barbershop quartets Copper Aires (Bisbee) and Guys Night Out (Muscatine).
Glyn's extraordinary devotion to the love of his earthly life, Audrey, has touched many of those who knew him. For 17 years, after his wife suffered the first of several debilitating strokes, Glyn cared for Audrey's every need. They were married for 67 years.
