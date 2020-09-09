Gregg A. Garvin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 28, 1968-September 4, 2020

MOSCOW, Iowa —Gregg Alan Garvin, 51, passed away peacefully September 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born to Dean and Shirley Garvin on Thanksgiving Day in 1968. Gregg grew up on a farm south of Wilton where everyone had nicknames. His was “Pardner” or “Pard.”

Gregg traded his baby bottles in for a pony at a very young age. By nightfall, he was ready to trade back. He rode ponies and horses at horse shows and county fairs. He then graduated to motorcycles and raced competitively. He was known to ride wheelies on blacktops and gravel roads, which sent his mom over the top. (Karma caught up with Gregg when he had children later.) He was an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing, and spent countless hours doing the same with his children.

Gregg graduated from Wilton High School and from Hamilton Tech with a degree in electronic engineering. In 2001, he married Kelly Dykstra and later divorced, but remained friends, and together continued to raise their three children. Gregg resided in Moscow, Iowa.