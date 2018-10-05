Gregory White

January 4, 1962-October 3, 2018
DURANT — Gregory D. White, 56, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at his home.
Gregory was born in Fairbury, Illinois, on January 4, 1962 to J. Ben and Valeda White.
Greg graduated from Fairbury-Cropsey High School in 1980 and later attended the University of Illinois. Greg was the executive vice president and a partner of White Distribution and Supply LLC with locations across the United States.
Greg married Tiffany A. Fry-Hanus on July 30, 2011, in St. Petersburg, Florida.
He was a member of Wahkonsa Country Club and the First Baptist Church in Fairbury. He coached Little League, Durant High School Baseball, Youth League and Durant High School Football over the past 25 years.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 7, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the church.
Interment will be held at the Durant Cemetery.
Greg is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Tiffany; sons, Adam White (Shannon Ethridge) of Muscatine, Jason (Alyssa) White of Spartanburg, SC, Cody (Kelsi) Bullis of Durant and Colt (Tori) White of Walcott; step-daughters, Taylor Hanus of Orlando, FL, and Tessa Hanus of Durant, five grandchildren, Oliver, Jack, Charlie, Emery and Harper; his parents Ben and Valeda White of Port Orange, FL; sister, Rhonda (Jim) Hodges of Pontiac, IL; and brothers, Mike (Connie) White of Fairbury, IL, and Randy (Tina) White of Blue Grass.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the City of Hope Duarte, CA, Cityofhope.org in his memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
