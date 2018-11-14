Try 1 month for 99¢
Guy Fred Franks
January 16, 1925-October 18, 2018

MUSCATINE — Guy Fred Franks, 94, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, October 18, 2018, at his son's home in Selma, Oregon. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Muscatine Memorial Park  with military honors by the combined units of the V.F.W. Post 1565 and American Legion Post 27. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Guy's family and his arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.

Guy Franks was born on January 16, 1925, in Kahoka, Missouri, the son of Byrd and Dora (Morris) Franks. Guy served with the United States Army as Military Police. On April 15, 1943, Guy was united in marriage to Ruby Lee Force in Nogales, Mexico. He was a self-employed contractor who enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, playing cards, shooting pool and talking with friends and family.

Guy will be deeply missed by his son, Allen (Lori) Franks of Selma, Oregon; nine grandchildren, Kelli (Randy) Franks, Joey Franks, Dan (Gidget) Franks, Guy (Robin) Franks, Dean (Tiffany) Franks, Daniel (Lynn) Franks, Joshua Franks, Alesha Franks and Nikki VanWinkle; several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Guy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruby; son, Fred Franks; grandson, Jodi Franks; two sisters; and three brothers.

Guy Fred Franks
