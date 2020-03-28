August 13, 1946- March 24, 2020
MUSCATINE — Harold E. “Lucky” Mesecher, 73, of Muscatine passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Unity Point-Trinity Muscatine. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Muscatine. A private graveside service will be held in Keokuk National Cemetery with Military Honors at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the continuing education of Lucky's daughter, Emma. Memorials may be mailed to the funeral home at 2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, Iowa, and made out to Robert Mesecher. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services is caring for Lucky's family and the arrangements.
Harold Eugene Mesecher was born on August 13, 1946, in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of William N. and Dorothy (Brewer) Mesecher. Lucky was a graduate of Clark County High School in Kahoka, Missouri. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, receiving the Korea Defense Service Medal. He worked as an over-the-road truck driver for many years and retired from Newcomb Trucking. Lucky enjoyed welding, woodworking, tinkering with old cars and tractors. He always enjoyed aggravating people and was known for his huge sense of humor.
Lucky will be deeply missed by his daughter, Emma Mesecher; significant other, Dorothy Darnell; grandson, Jay Mesecher of Macon, Mo.; brother, Robert (Claudine) Mesecher of Kirksville, Mo.; sister, Arlene (Les) Heinze of Kahoka, Mo.; sister-in-law, Kerry Ziehl of Washington, Iowa; several nieces, nephew and cousins; best friend, Doug Mathes of Muscatine; and many, many friends and buddies.
Lucky was preceded in death by his parents and sons, Harold E. Mesecher Jr. and Jeffery Scott Mesecher.
