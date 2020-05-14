Harold Ervin “Pete” Steinke Jr.

Pete was an early pioneer of the McDonald's system and was well-known for helping to innovate things that are a part of the brand today. From marketing ideas to building designs and high standards of operation, many looked up to him for those innovative ideas. His entrepreneurial skills helped him grow his businesses with dedication, enthusiasm and good old hard work. His success propelled a philanthropic mind-set that allowed him to mentor many new owners as they embarked on building a franchise business and helped several of his own people get the opportunity of owning restaurants of their own. He received many awards as an owner including the prestigious Fred L. Turner Golden Arch Award, presented to the top 1% of McDonald's franchisees from around the world. He was well-known for his generosity in giving back to the community. He sponsored a yearly golf tournament having raised over a million dollars for the RMHCEIW. He was a sponsor of the yearly Bix Jazz Festival and enjoyed attending their events. Also for many years, he provided food, clothing, and gifts for many families who were suffering financial hardships, and during the holidays, often anonymously.