Harry ‘Red' Schnedler
November 14, 1924-December 15, 2018
MUSCATINE-Harry ‘Red' Schnedler, 94, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Bickford Cottage.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 20, 2018, at St. Mathias Church. The Reverend Hai Dinh will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will be held at Gannon Hall following the committal service.
Visitation will be from 3 until 6 p.m. starting with a rosary prayer service at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary Mathias Catholic School or Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish.
Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Harry Anthony Schnedler was born on November 14, 1924, in Muscatine, the son of Harry V. and Marie M. Nolan Schnedler. He married Marcella Bujewski on September 22, 1 948, at St. Mathias Church.
He was a supervisor at Alcoa for 32 ½ years. Red was an Army Veteran serving in WWII.
He was a lifelong member of Ss. Mary and Mathias Catholic Parish. He was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus Laurent Council #1305, Alcoa's Retirees Club, The Moose, and an Eagle member. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #0027 and a member of the V.F.W. #1565.
Red was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time with Marcella at their cabin on the Mississippi River.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Marcella; daughters, Mary E. Harper and husband, Tom, of Muscatine, Roberta A. Hilton and husband, Geoff, of Muscatine, and Linda M. Miholovich and husband, Chuck, of Albia; seven grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Donna Fitzgerald, and Robert Schnedler.
