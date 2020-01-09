July 9, 1916-January 8, 2020
WEST LIBERTY - Hazel Stuart Romaine, 103, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Mercy Hospice in Iowa City.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday January 10, 2020, at the West Liberty United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty. Burial will be in the Oak Ridge Cemetery, West Liberty. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to West Liberty Ambulance or Mercy Hospice.
Hazel was born July 9, 1916, in West Branch, the daughter of Robert Leroy and Myrtle (Sheets) Stuart. She was a graduate of West Branch High School in 1933. On February 5, 1936, she was united in marriage to Harold Romaine in Iowa City. She worked as secretary for the West Liberty city manager for 21 years, retiring in 1979.
She was a long time member of the West Liberty United Methodist Church, Floriculture Society and bridge clubs. Hazel loved her children and grandchildren and spent much time with them. Family and her job were her life. She enjoyed cooking and baking for all of the family.
Survivors include four grandchildren, Ron (Carol) Kline, Julie Young, Kris (Steve) Rock and Rick (Mary Alice) Young; great-grandchildren, Tripp Bohnsack, Derek Kline, Garrett (Jessica Turnis) Kline, Justin Jackson, Ryan Bohnsack, Lucas (Kenzie) Bohnsack, Brad (Rachel) Bohnsack, Kyle Young and Jorie Young; one great-great-grandson; son-in-law, Harold Kline (Marilyn Henderson); and special friends, Jon and Diane Eastman. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; daughters, Barbara Kline and Shirley Young; son-in-law, Ray Young; grandson, James; three brothers; and one sister.
