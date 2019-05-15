May 12, 2019
LONE TREE — Helen Ann (Krueger) Ehlert, 69, longtime resident of this area died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the Lone Tree Health Care Center.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Lone Tree Cemetery. Following this, a celebration of Helen's life will be held from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at Gay Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Helen's memory to Iowa City Hospice or Lone Tree Health Care Center in recognition of such compassionate care they provided Helen and her family. To view a more complete obituary, or to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.