August 4, 1933-August 15, 2018
WHEATLAND — Helen Leatherman, 85, formerly of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at Wheatland Manor.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Memorial Park Cemetery. The Reverend Troy Richmond will officiate. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Helen was born on August 4, 1933, in Muscatine County, the daughter of Rhineheart and Mary Van Aken Kaalberg. She married Marion Francis Leatherman on May 23, 1953, at St. Mary's of Wilton.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Terri Wiese and husband, Greg, of Wheatland, and Patti Gordon, and husband, Rick (deceased) of Wapello; her son, Mike Leatherman and wife, Connie, of Chase, Michigan; her daughter-in-law, Patti Leatherman, of Chillicothe, Missouri; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Regina Milligan, of Waverly; and one sister-in-law, Sherrie Kaalberg, of West Liberty.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marion Francis; two sons, Dan Leatherman on August 12, 2018, and Johnny Leatherman in infancy; and eight siblings, Frances Johnson, Anita Leatherman, Florence Atkinson, Bernard Kaalberg, Edwin Kaalberg, Arch Kaalberg, Maurice Kaalberg, and Joanne in infancy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.