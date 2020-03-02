May 24, 1938-February 28, 2020

WILTON — Herbert A. DeVore, 81, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Wilton Retirement Community.

Herbert was born in Atalissa, Iowa, on May 24, 1938, to Dewey and Beryl Arnold DeVore.

Herb graduated from Atalissa High School in 1956. He married Elaine F. Behrens on May 31, 1959, in Wilton.

He drove truck for Wonder Bread in Davenport for 25 years, retiring in 2003. He also farmed with his brother, Duane for 22 years, retiring in 1987.

Herb and Elaine enjoyed square dancing and visiting the local casinos.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Church of Christ in Wilton.

Interment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton.