May 28, 1944-January 2, 2020
MUSCATINE - Howard C. Rowe, D.C., 75, of Muscatine, Iowa, died peacefully Thursday morning, January 2, 2020, in Muscatine.
Howard was born May 28, 1944, in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, to Dudley and Jeannette (Powell) Rowe. After graduating from Bob Jones Academy, Greenville, South Carolina, he received an A.A. from Pinebrook Jr. College, East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, a Bachelor's Degree from Parsons College, Fairfield, Iowa, and graduated as a Doctor of Chiropractic from Palmer College, Davenport. Howard married Patricia Jewell on June 26, 1971, at Mulford Evangelical Free Church in Muscatine, Iowa. The couple resided in Muscatine where Dr. Rowe had his Chiropractic practice for over 45 years.
“Doc” was a man of passion and wit, insatiable curiosity, an inventive spirit, and philosophic mind. Above all, he was a man who heard the calling of Christ to look after the widows and orphans. His greatest joy was to help heal those in need. He was a stranger to no one. His love of learning languages helped him befriend “the alien and stranger among us.”
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Patti; children, Jason, Muscatine, Jeannette (Jay) Erickson, DeWitt, Iowa, Amy (Peter) Schumaker, St. Louis, Missouri, Calvin, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Chris (Plyn), Charlotte, North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Mindy, Oakhurst, New Jersey; seven grandchildren; siblings, Nancy Rowe and Russell (Donna) Rowe; and numerous loving extended family.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Arthur and Gordon; and his son, Matthew.
Visitation will be from 2 until 4:45 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at First Assembly of God Church in Muscatine. Funeral Service will follow at 5 p.m. in the church.
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, Iowa.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
