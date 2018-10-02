Howard Volkl

March 6, 1955-September 27, 2018
MUSCATINE — Howard E. Volkl, 63, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at his home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 4, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment with military rites will be at Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Howard's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Howard Eugene was born on March 6, 1955, in Muscatine, the son of Kenneth Eugene and Neva Marie (Herlein) Volkl. Howard had proudly served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam from 1972-1976. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, and doing target practice with his bow and crossbow. In his younger days, he also loved to ride his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Howard will be deeply missed by his son, Joey Volkl and fiancé, Bonnie Hudson of Muscatine; mother, Neva Welk of Grandview; grandchildren, Cheyenne, Peyton and Jeri; siblings, Dorothy, Wayne (Shelly), John, Tim (Lynn) and Roy (Vicki) Volkl; and several nieces and nephews.
Howard was preceded in death by his father and step-father, Richard Welk.
