June 2, 1997-June 18, 2020

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Ian A. Barnhart, 23, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be held at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a memorial that has been established in Ian's name for various police organizations. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Reverend Dan Robbs will officiate. A committal service will take place Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Greenwood Cemetery.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Gateway Nazarene Church in Oskaloosa, Saturday, July 11, 2020. Time is to be determined.

Ian was born on June 2, 1997, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Matt Barnhart and Julie Walter.

Ian was a police officer in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He loved being a police officer. Ian enjoyed fishing and hunting. He liked to watch sports and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Chicago Cubs fan.