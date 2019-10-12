June 15, 1928-October 10, 2019
MUSCATINE - Ileta Lee, 91, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Morning Sun Care Center.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Ileta was born on June 15, 1928, the daughter of Frank and Valeria Willis Lee. She attended Mulford Evangelical Free Church in her earlier years.
Ileta is survived by her nieces and nephews, Vicky Gilleland, Angela Kemper, Steven Lee, Garry Lee, Jennifer Pace, Diana Doak, Darla Mills, Debbie Johnson, Darren Doak, Michael Butler and Dennis Truesdale.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Bobby Lee, Frank Lee, Nona Butler, Lyla Truesdale, Jenny Kemper, and Darlene Doak.
