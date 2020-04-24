MUSCATINE — Irene LaVonne (Waterhouse) Lary, 80, of Muscatine, Iowa, entered the presence of her Savior on Sunday, April 19, 2020, after a short battle with brain cancer. She passed away at her home surrounded by family. A private family graveside service will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Central City, Iowa. A celebration of Irene's life will be held at a later date in Muscatine. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion, Iowa, is assisting the family.

Irene graduated from Iowa State University. Her first job out of college was at the ISU Extension office in Muscatine. Later, she taught Family Consumer Science in the Muscatine Community District at Central Middle School and at Muscatine Community College. Irene was an avid 4-H leader for many years and was inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame in 2014. She was a member of the Muscatine Pilot Club, where she co-founded the Muscatine chapter of the Brain Injury Group (Brain Injury Alliance). For many years, Irene volunteered her time at Muscatine's Birthright House where she counseled young women to choose life through unexpected pregnancies, and the Flickinger Learning Center where she helped with the after-school program. Irene walked closely with the Lord and faithfully served Him. She was an active member at First Christian Church. Irene also actively served at several other local churches (First Baptist, Mulford) over the years.