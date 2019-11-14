August 16, 1945-November 10, 2019
YORK, Pa. - Isaac C. “Ike” Norris 74, of York, Pa., passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, in Hospice Community Care.
Ike was born on August 16, 1945, in Blackton, Arkansas, the son of Roy and Mary (Norwood) Norris.
Ike was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam era from 1965 until 1967.
He had been employed by Caterpillar and Harley Davidson from which he retired in 2009.
His passions were cars, motorcycles, and traveling to see friends and family. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage and working on his Model A, watching football (Philadelphia Eagles and Iowa Hawkeyes), and spending time with family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his companion of 26 years, Darlene Huntsberger; two daughters, Kally (Allen) Leopard of Fruitland, Iowa, and Chrissy Ness of Wrightsville, Pa.; granddaughter, Alexis Tanesha Deshields; two grandsons, Grant Leopard and Grady Leopard; three great-grandsons, Nate Klugh Jr., Armani Deshields and Jaxon Gladfelter; four nephews, one niece and many great friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Frank Norris; sister, Robbie Wolfe; and son Isaac "Cole" Norris.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Boonie's on the Avenue (upstairs), Muscatine. A burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery with military honors at a later date.
