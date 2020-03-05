October 13, 1937-March 3, 2020

MUSCATINE — Ivan L. “Corky” Martin, 82, of Muscatine passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Iowa City. Private family services will be held. A memorial has been established at the funeral home in Corky's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine is caring for Corky's arrangements and the family.

Ivan Leroy Martin was born on October 13, 1937, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Edward Everett and Dorothy M. (Allen) Everett. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Corky was united in marriage to Linda L. Proctor on April 18, 1959, in Muscatine. He was a member of the American Legion of Muscatine. Corky enjoyed going to the casinos, did field trials with his dogs, writing letters to the Muscatine Journal as the Phantom and watching MMA fighting. Later in life, he enjoyed running in local 5K events.