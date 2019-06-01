June 10, 1940-May 29, 2019
COLUMBUS JUNCTION - J. Roger Gipple, age 78, passed away peacefully May 29, 2019, at Sunrise Terrace, surrounded by his family.
Roger was born June 10, 1940, at home in rural Columbus Junction, Iowa, to Feryl and Beula Gipple. He attended Wyman School and later consolidated to Winfield School where he met his future wife Janet Anderson, graduating in 1958. He spent his entire life in the Winfield area, farming and raising his family. He was passionate about the outdoors and greatly enjoyed improving the family farm to conserve soil and support wildlife. His greatest achievement was raising his children and grandchildren alongside his wife, who partnered and parented with him for 59½ years. He made many fast friends at home and throughout the world, primarily through his hunting and fishing adventures. Hilarious stories from his many (mis)adventures would overflow the pages of this newspaper!
Roger is survived by his wife, Janet; his son, J. Randy (and Barb) Gipple; his daughter, Teresa (and Rod) Tucker; and his grandchildren, Jenna, Zak and Christy Tucker, and Bryce and Raelen Gipple. He was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, F. Duane and Dick; and nieces, Colleen and Jenny.
A memorial service is tentatively planned for June 15. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be established for Spring Run Church and Sunrise Terrace hospice program.
