May 6, 1926-November 4, 2019
MUSCATINE — Jack Hillier, 93, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Memorial Park Cemetery. Luncheon will follow the graveside service at the American Legion.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to UnityPoint Hospice for taking such great care of Jack.
Pallbearers are Brian Hetzler, Bill Hetzler, Daulton Hetzler, Carson Hetzler, David Ashby, and Everett Ulch. Honorary Pallbearers are Steve Snider, Brynn Hetzler, Makenzee Hetzler, Keith Lange and Jason Hetzler.
You have free articles remaining.
Jack was born May 6, 1926, in South Bend, Indiana, the son of Joseph and Martha Wilson Hillier. He married Marian Snider on November 28, 1949.
He worked for Bendix Corp for 18 years and also worked for Muscatine schools for 12 years as a custodian, then later retired. Jack was a member of the VFW, The Moose and American Legion Post #27. He was in the Army during WWII.
Jack enjoyed fishing, watching the Cubs, NASCAR, and his grandsons race.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife Marian of Muscatine; daughter, Patricia Hetzler and her husband, Curtis, of Fruitland; son, James Hillier of Muscatine; his grandsons, Brian Hetzler and his wife, Stacey, of Davenport, and Jason Hetzler and his wife, Kim, of Muscatine; four great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Norman Hillier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.