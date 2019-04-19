October 28, 1923-April 18, 2019
WAPELLO — Jackie Lewis, age 95, of Wapello died Thursday morning, April 18, 2019, at the Wapello Specialty Care. The daughter of John and Margie Hubbard Tiedemann, she was born on October 28, 1923, in Muscatine. Jackie married Dwayne Whitmer and he died in World War II. On June 2, 1947, she married Maurice "Bud" Lewis in Muscatine. He preceded her in death on December 20, 1991.
She graduated from Muscatine High School. Jackie had worked as a bookkeeper for the Wapello Sale Barn for many years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wapello, where she had taught Sunday School and directed the Kids Choir. She was also a member of the O.E.S. Chapter 257 of Wapello and the Republican Party. Jackie was an avid roller skater in her younger years. She also enjoyed birds, especially the hummingbirds, cardinals, and chickadees. The best for her was the time with her grandchildren.
Her family includes two daughters, Diana and Stephen Wiig of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Tam and Bob Deviney of Des Moines; five grandchildren, Jeremy and Amy Wiig, Jessica and Dax Robinson, Jennifer and Lyle Howells, B J Deviney and Matt Deviney; seven great-grandchildren, Ella, Sam, Landon, Broden, Austin, Aubrey and Ember; and a sister-in-law, Peg Johnston of Bettendorf.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, Dwayne and Bud; an infant son, Dwayne, Jr.; and two sisters, Betty Holzhauer and Vi Kuebler.
The funeral ceremony for Jackie Lewis will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wapello with Pastor Linda Morris officiating. Burial will follow at the Wapello Cemetery and a lunch gathering will follow at the First Presbyterian Church Friendship Hall.
Friends may call from 3-7 p.m. Monday at the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home in Wapello, where the family will meet friends from 5-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will benefit Great River Hospice, Journeys of the First Presbyterian Church, or a charity of choice.
Condolences may be given and viewed at www.dudgeonmcculley.com.
