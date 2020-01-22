{{featured_button_text}}
Jacob Schubick

July 14, 1987-January 17, 2020

MUSCATINE - Jacob Schubick, 32, of Muscatine passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, in Muscatine. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020. at 5 p.m. at the Iowa National Guard Armory located at 5901 Hwy 61, Muscatine. Refreshments will be provided. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Jacob. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation of Muscatine, formerly the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, is caring for the family and their arrangements.

Jacob Scott Schubick was born on July 14, 1987, in Muscatine, the son of David and Melinda (Marston) Schubick. He graduated from Muscatine High School. He was united in marriage to Tara Kirk on February 13, 2016. He was a self-employed contractor owning JSS Construction.

Jacob will be deeply missed by his wife, Tara of Muscatine; children, Audrey, Lyla, Riley and Otto; sister, Emily (Greg) Eichelberger of Muscatine; father, David (Melody) Schubick of Rantoul, Ill.; mother, Mindy (Bob Thomas) Marston of Muscatine; nieces and nephews, Kassidy, Madilyn, MaKenna, Gracynn, Gryffin and Dustine; special friends, Ryan DeVore and Brian Alloway Jr.; and many extended family and friends.

Jacob was preceded by his grandfathers, Blaine Marston, Otto Schubick and Kevin DeVore; and uncles, Steve, Clyde, Randy and Doug Schubick.

Service information

Jan 24
Celebration of Life
Friday, January 24, 2020
5:00PM
Iowa National Guard Armory-Muscatine
5901 Hwy 61
Muscatine, IA 52761
