James Boyd
April 20, 1939-November 26, 2018

GRANDVIEW, Iowa — James Patrick "Pat" Boyd, 79, passed away at home on November 26, 2018.

Pat was born on April 20, 1939, in Iowa City, the son of Joseph Everett Boyd and Nellie (Bennett) Boyd. He was a graduate of Columbus Junction High School. Pat retired from Monsanto in 1993 after 26 years of service.

Pat enjoyed woodworking and the outdoors, particularly fishing, and the time he spent with his family and friends.

Pat is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Stanley J. Boyd (Bethany Siegler); daughter, Kelly Jo Goodwin (Rene Cavazos); and grandson, Joshua James Goodwin (Gisele). He is also survived by cousin, Doug Boyd; brother-in-law, Anthony Carey (Layne McDaniel); sister-in-law, Susan Carey Ladd (Christopher Ladd); and his sister, Sharon Boyd.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Roger.

Pat's wishes were to be cremated without services.

Online condolences may be directed to www.dudgeonmcculley.com.

James Boyd
