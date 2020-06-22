× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 5, 1930-June 19, 2020

MUSCATINE — James Brewer, 89, passed away on June 19, 2020, at his home.

A private graveside service will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

James was born on August 5, 1930, in Washington, Iowa, the son of Roy and Joy Ayres Brewer. He married Beverly Balser on October 7, 1951, in Nashua, Iowa.

James worked at Chelf Heating and Cooling and later at Brewer Heating and Cooling. James was a member of the First Baptist Church. He enjoyed visiting Arizona and Colorado.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Beverly of Muscatine; two sons, Dennis Brewer and his fiancé, Mary, of Muscatine, and Kevin Brewer and his wife, Crystol, of Muscatine; two grandchildren, Zach Brewer and his wife, Lindsey, and Zane Brewer and his fiancé, Kassie; two great-grandchildren, Zoey and Lucy; and three sisters, Phyllis Colberg, Elnora Arp, and Judy Brockert, all of Muscatine.

James was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, Donnie Brewer, Butch Brewer, Bob Brewer, and Paul Brewer.

To plant a tree in memory of James Brewer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.