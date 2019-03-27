January 2, 1942-March 26, 20193
MUSCATINE — James C. McCarty, 77, of Muscatine passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his home.
A private celebration of life gathering will be held and there will be no visitation. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be left to the Holden Comprehensive Cancer, 200 Hawkins Drive, 5970Z JPP, Iowa City, IA 52242, or the Tunnel Cancer Center, 18947 John J. Williams Highway, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
James was born on January 2, 1942, in Muscatine, the son of Lawrence and Alma King McCarty. He married Jennice Nietzel on August 30, 1969, in Chicago, Illinois.
He had served in the Iowa National Guard.
He began his career at Hoffmann, Inc. before working as an executive for Huntsman Chemical Company, retiring in 2004.
He was a sportsman, and enjoyed fishing, boating, skiing, bicycling, and golfing. He also enjoyed theater and the arts. He also treasured spending time with his family and friends.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Jennice McCarty of Muscatine; one brother, Robert McCarty of Port St. Lucie, Florida; one sister, Dorothy Jean McKinney of Davenport; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Thomas J. McCarty.
