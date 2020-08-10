James Carter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 30, 1941 - July 31, 2020

MUSCATINE -- James “Red” Carter, 78, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Unity Point Trinity Muscatine.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fruitland Community Center. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of James. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Service of Muscatine is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at sandhfuneralservice.com.

James Winford Carter was born on November 30, 1941, in Laurel, Mississippi, the son of Jim and Grace (Bankston) Carter. He worked for Bandag for over 20 years and later the City of Muscatine before retiring. James enjoyed watching racing, especially NASCAR.

James will be deeply missed by his children, Greg Carter of Iowa City, Jadean Roggentien of Blairstown, Jennifer (Doug) Wilson of Decorah, Michael (Sonora Guerroro) Carter of Grandview; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, brother, Donald (Mary Jane) Carter of Muscatine; sister, Shirley Pitts of Laurel, Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his parents and half sister, Kelly.

To plant a tree in memory of James "Red" Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.