James D. Johnson
0 entries

James D. Johnson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

June 26, 1964-February 19, 2020

NICHOLS — James D. Johnson, 55, of Nichols passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Lone Tree. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Morning Sun Fire and Rescue or to the Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa in memory of James. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

James Dean Johnson was born on June 26, 1964, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Bernice (Kasper) Johnson. James work for NAPA and enjoyed working on cars, mechanical work and fishing.

James will be deeply missed by his mother, Bernice Gardner of Nichols; son, David (Tosha) Johnson of Harper; four grandchildren, Alex, Jeremiah, Gracie and Isaiah; and sister, Theresa Sexton of Nichols.

To send flowers to the family of James Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 23
Visitation
Sunday, February 23, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services
100 DeVoe Street
Lone Tree, IA 52755
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News