NICHOLS — James D. Johnson, 55, of Nichols passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Lone Tree. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Morning Sun Fire and Rescue or to the Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa in memory of James. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.