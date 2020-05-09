× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 23, 1943-May 6, 2020

MUSCATINE — James Dale Herbert Sr., 77, of Muscatine passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, 2907 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in James' name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

James Dale Herbert was born on January 23, 1943, in Bloomfield, Iowa, the son of James Doran and Betty A. (Wheaton) Herbert. Jim was a graduate of Bloomfield High School. On December 23, 1962, James was united in marriage to Cheryl J. Edgeman in Muscatine. He retired from HON Industries and enjoyed going to the casino.

James will be deeply missed by his children, James (Allison) Herbert, Shawn Neff, Sherry (Richard) Metzger and Elizabeth Herbert, all of Muscatine; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; mother, Betty Herbert of Memphis, Missouri; and sister, Carolyn (Curtis) Schmitter of Downing, Missouri.

James was preceded in death by his father; his wife, Cheryl, in 2004; and one brother, Jerry Herbert.

