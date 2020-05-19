James E. Clanton
0 entries

James E. Clanton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James E. Clanton

May 8, 1942-May 7, 2020

MUSCATINE — James E. Clanton, 77, of Muscatine passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

James Edward Clanton was born on May 8, 1942, the son of John and Gladys (Jackson) Clanton. He was married to Martha (Mo) Kelly on October 16, 1973. He served in the United States Army.

Left to cherish James's memories are his daughter, Jodie Grundy; stepson, Todd Kirk; three grandchildren; sister, Judy; and other loved ones including, Diana.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Mo; his parents; stepson, Joe; and sister, Janice.

Jim's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Applebee's in Muscatine for his daily coffee, many meals and caring companionship for over 20 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.

To plant a tree in memory of James Clanton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News