× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 8, 1942-May 7, 2020

MUSCATINE — James E. Clanton, 77, of Muscatine passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

James Edward Clanton was born on May 8, 1942, the son of John and Gladys (Jackson) Clanton. He was married to Martha (Mo) Kelly on October 16, 1973. He served in the United States Army.

Left to cherish James's memories are his daughter, Jodie Grundy; stepson, Todd Kirk; three grandchildren; sister, Judy; and other loved ones including, Diana.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Mo; his parents; stepson, Joe; and sister, Janice.

Jim's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Applebee's in Muscatine for his daily coffee, many meals and caring companionship for over 20 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.

To plant a tree in memory of James Clanton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.