James 'Jerry' Page

May 2, 1938 - August 11, 2020
MUSCATINE — “Jerry” Page, age 82, of Muscatine, left this earth on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Iowa City.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from4 to 6 p.m. at Ralph J. Wittich, Riley, Freers Funeral Home, 1931 Houser St., Muscatine, IA 52761.
Private memorial services will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church.
Online condolences: https://www.wittichfuneralhome.com/obituaries/.
Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Episcopal Church and to the Muscatine Community College Foundation.
James “Jerry” Milton Page was born May 2, 1938, in Kansas City, Mo., the son of James H. and Jewel W. (Gilcrease) Page. Jerry attended schools in Kansas City, Mo.; Tulsa, Okla.; Arkansas City, Kan.; Winfield, Kan.; and graduated from Muscatine High School and Muscatine Junior College (MJC).
During his attendance at Muscatine Junior College, he was accepted in the first class of co-op pre-engineering students at Stanley Engineering Company. This allowed introduction to various aspects of engineering while attending classes at the college and at Stanley's.
After graduation from MJC, he alternatively worked a year, and went to school a year. During a work assignment in Chicago, Jerry met Carolyn Ewing and they married prior to his last year at Iowa State University (ISU). He graduated from ISU with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and went to work for a west central Ohio gas/electric utility headquartered in Dayton. While in Dayton, he earned his MBA from the University of Dayton with majors in marketing and economics.
During his time in Dayton, he also served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves in the 318th Large Base Signal Co. which offered significant opportunities for advancement in cryptography.
He left Dayton to pursue his lifelong interest in aviation and established a charter air service, commuter airline, and air ambulance service in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. At the beginning of airline deregulation, this business was sold. Jerry and Carolyn divorced and Jerry returned to Stanley Consultants, Inc. in Muscatine to work in the Power Division, managing generation and other utility projects. He was a registered professional engineer in six states.
In 1978, Jerry met and married Linda Tillmann from Wapello, Iowa. They traveled extensively throughout their marriage both in and out of the United States. They skied for years in Wyoming, spent autumns in Maine, and made numerous trips to big cities and ocean areas. Both loved dogs and were parents to several “fur” people.
When electric utility industry needs for additional generation declined in the early 1980's, Jerry left Stanley Consultants and went to work for HON Industries (HNI) working in both The HON Company and Allsteel. Primary responsibilities included purchasing major raw materials and utility services. The latter included buying natural gas in the open market for HNI manufacturing facilities at significant savings.
Jerry was a long-time member of the Muscatine Airport Advisory Commission, and served as an officer of the Muscatine Community College Foundation Board for more than 30 years. As a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, he participated in several committee assignments and served on the Vestry many times.
He was very proud of his Native American background, and as a result, was a registered descendent in the Creek Tribe headquartered in Muscogee, Okla. He also registered his children so they would know their degree of Indian blood and heritage.
In addition to his interest in flying, he particularly enjoyed spending time with family, especially children and grandchildren in Texas and on vacations in other locations.
One of Jerry's greatest gifts was his tremendous compassion and empathy that he extended to all people. He did everything in his power to protect, support, and cherish those he loved. Aside from his immediate family, his second family was the Trinity Episcopal Church congregation. He served in many capacities in the life of the church, and from that life drew peace, love, and deep belief which gave him comfort always. Furthermore, Jerry used his intellect and common sense to make this world a better place.
Jerry will be missed by his wife, Linda; son, Brian Page, and wife, Sarah, of Round Rock, Texas; grandchildren, Savannah Guerra, Jordan Page and Jackson Page; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jeff; daughter, Yvonne; and several “fur” children that he adored.
