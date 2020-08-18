James 'Jerry' Page

Jerry was a long-time member of the Muscatine Airport Advisory Commission, and served as an officer of the Muscatine Community College Foundation Board for more than 30 years. As a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, he participated in several committee assignments and served on the Vestry many times.

He was very proud of his Native American background, and as a result, was a registered descendent in the Creek Tribe headquartered in Muscogee, Okla. He also registered his children so they would know their degree of Indian blood and heritage.

In addition to his interest in flying, he particularly enjoyed spending time with family, especially children and grandchildren in Texas and on vacations in other locations.

One of Jerry's greatest gifts was his tremendous compassion and empathy that he extended to all people. He did everything in his power to protect, support, and cherish those he loved. Aside from his immediate family, his second family was the Trinity Episcopal Church congregation. He served in many capacities in the life of the church, and from that life drew peace, love, and deep belief which gave him comfort always. Furthermore, Jerry used his intellect and common sense to make this world a better place.