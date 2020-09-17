× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VENTURA, Calif. — James (Jim) Dale Behrend passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Jim was born in 1944 in Iowa City, Iowa. He is the son of Marion Reeser and Melvin “Dutch” Behrend. Jim graduated from Muscatine High School in 1963. He lettered in football, track and swimming while attending MHS. He also was voted Best Physique, an award he was proud of and talked about often. He also talked often about winning the “golden egg” at an Easter Egg hunt in Muscatine, Iowa, when he was ten years old. Inside the egg was $2.50.

He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army as a machine gunner from 1965 to 1968 in the 4th and 25th Infantry Division. He received several awards while serving in Vietnam: the Army Commendation Award for Heroism, Purple Heart and Combat Infantryman's Badge.

Jim attended Black Hawk College in Moline, Illinois.

In 1968, Jim was accepted into an apprenticeship at the Rock Island Arsenal. Jim raised his family in Bettendorf, Iowa, and retired from the R.I.A on September 3, 1999, after 33 years of service.

Jim relocated to California in 2004 to be closer to his grandchildren.