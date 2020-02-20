April 24, 1947-February 18, 2020

MUSCATINE — James "Jim" McCleary Jr., 72, of Muscatine passed away from natural causes on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his home in Muscatine.

Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Steven Cauley will officiate. Private family burial will take place in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.

Visitation will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to Faith McCleary, for the James McCleary Scholarship Fund at Muscatine Community College.

James was born in Muscatine on April 24, 1947, to James Patrick McCleary Sr. and Irene Hazel Krueger McCleary. James was the oldest of five children. He had two brothers, Larry McCleary and Terry McCleary, along with two sisters, Patricia McCleary and Sharon McCleary. He met the love of his life, Faith McMillan, at Great Lake, Illinois, Naval Station and together they embarked on a wonderful journey called life.