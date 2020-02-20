April 24, 1947-February 18, 2020
MUSCATINE — James "Jim" McCleary Jr., 72, of Muscatine passed away from natural causes on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his home in Muscatine.
Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Steven Cauley will officiate. Private family burial will take place in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.
Visitation will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to Faith McCleary, for the James McCleary Scholarship Fund at Muscatine Community College.
James was born in Muscatine on April 24, 1947, to James Patrick McCleary Sr. and Irene Hazel Krueger McCleary. James was the oldest of five children. He had two brothers, Larry McCleary and Terry McCleary, along with two sisters, Patricia McCleary and Sharon McCleary. He met the love of his life, Faith McMillan, at Great Lake, Illinois, Naval Station and together they embarked on a wonderful journey called life.
James graduated from Muscatine High School in 1966 and then went on to serve his country as a member of the Naval Hospital Corps during Vietnam Conflict from 1966-1969. He served as a Navy Corpsman and worked with marines in the jungle, saving many lives. After serving in the Navy, James attended Muscatine Junior College to earn his associate's degree. After completing his degree, James began working at Grain Processing Corporation.
James enjoyed fishing, boating, and spending every summer at the Lake of the Ozarks with his family. He was an avid Hawkeyes football fan. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church.
Throughout his life, James believed in living his life to its fullest after witnessing the loss of his friends in Vietnam. He saw the value of a life well lived through love, laughter, and hard work so that he could raise a happy and healthy family.
James is survived by his wife, Faith McMillan McCleary; his children, Rachel McCleary Creamer (Lanny), Rebecca McCleary Reichert (Nathan), and Amanda McCleary Hansen (Eric); nine grandchildren, Hannah Creamer Estabrook (Cody), Alex Creamer, Simon Reichert, Spencer Reichert, Ella Reichert, Emmett Reichert, Samantha Hawkins, Conner Hansen and Devon Hansen; two brothers, Larry McCleary and Terry McCleary; one sister, Patricia McCleary; and his beloved pets, Lucy and Ruby.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Patrick McCleary Sr. and Irene Hazel Krueger McCleary; and his sister, Sharon McCleary.
